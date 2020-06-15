Quantcast
AG asks feds to review case of Chester man killed by police

AG asks feds to review case of Chester man killed by police (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 15, 2020

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he’s asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review the findings of his office’s investigation into the shooting death of Ariane McCree, who was killed by police last November in the parking lot of a Walmart in Chester after being accused of shoplifting. Wilson’s office issued a statement in ...

