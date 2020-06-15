Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Mount Pleasant attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Mount Pleasant attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2020

Attorney: David Paul Traywick Location: Mount Pleasant Bar membership: Member since 2009 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until future notice on June 12. Background: The Supreme Court suspended Traywick’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for his client files and law office accounts to protect the interests ...

