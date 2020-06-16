Supreme Court waives limits on online CLE

The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued orders allowing attorneys to take CLE courses online instead in-person as a result of the issues caused by COVID-19.

In a June 15 order, Chief Justice Donald Beatty waived the requirement that members of the South Carolina Bar obtain no more than eight hours of CLE online each year. Now, attorneys and judges can earn any portion of the CLE credit they’re required to obtain for the 2020-2021 annual reporting year via online or teleprograms.

In another order, Beatty waived the requirement that newly admitted members of the bar must attend an in-person Essentials Series course, which can now also be taken online.

Staff reports