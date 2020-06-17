Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Burglary – ‘Appurtenant’ – Outbuilding – Novel Issue (access required)

Criminal Practice – Burglary – ‘Appurtenant’ – Outbuilding – Novel Issue (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 17, 2020

In this burglary case, the court needs further factual development to determine whether the statutorily undefined term “appurtenant” applies to an outbuilding which the victim may have used for business purposes. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld the circuit court’s quashing of the first-degree burglary indictment. First, we note that a motion to quash ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo