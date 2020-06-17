Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Joinder – CSC & Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Drug Evidence

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 17, 2020

Given the interconnected nature of defendant’s sexual abuse of his minor stepdaughter and his provision of alcohol and drugs to her and her brothers, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying defendant’s motion to sever the charges against him. We affirm defendant’s convictions of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) with ...

