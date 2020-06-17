Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Mount Pleasant attorney suspended after post about Floyd (access required)

Mount Pleasant attorney suspended after post about Floyd (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 17, 2020

A Mount Pleasant attorney who published a highly offensive Facebook post about the death of George Floyd has been suspended from the practice of law by the South Carolina Supreme Court. David Traywick, a personal injury attorney, published the post on his Facebook account in early June, and it was later picked up by national and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo