Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / COVID-19 / No SC jury trials until at least August  (access required)

No SC jury trials until at least August  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 17, 2020

  Grand juries are back in session, but trial juries are out until August, at the earliest. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty had raised the possibility of resuming jury trials as soon as July when he sent a memo to South Carolina county clerks of court to ask them whether they thought the courts ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo