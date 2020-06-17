Quantcast
Overturned murder conviction highlights perils of "touch" DNA (access required)

By: David Donovan June 17, 2020

  Your DNA can end up in all kinds of unexpected places. When you shake someone’s hand, traces of your DNA will transfer to their hand. If that hand then grasps the butt of a handgun, your DNA could end up on a gun that you never touched, which could prove awkward if the gun is ...

