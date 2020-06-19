Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown’s dying wish (access required)

Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown’s dying wish (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 19, 2020

COLUMBIA (AP) — The Godfather of Soul’s dying wish to help educate needy children is a big step closer to being fulfilled, now that South Carolina’s Supreme Court — wading into a 14-year-old legal saga yet again — has ruled that James Brown’s last partner was not legally married to him. In an unanimous ruling on June 17, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo