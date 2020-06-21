Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – June 22 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – June 22 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 21, 2020

Turner Padget announced the addition of three new attorneys. Benjamin E. Calhoun joins as an associate in the firm’s workplace litigation practice group in Columbia. Hood Dawson joins as an associate in its insurance and products liability practice group in Columbia. Nicholas Stewart joins as an associate in the insurance and products liability practice group ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo