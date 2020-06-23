Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / PPP Loans: No good deed goes unpunished (access required)

PPP Loans: No good deed goes unpunished (access required)

By: Submitted Article June 23, 2020

In the past few weeks, a number of class action lawsuits have been filed against financial institutions by alleged agents of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) borrowers seeking payment of a portion of the PPP processing fees. It appears this is part of a national trend led by a group of national law firms whose pleadings ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo