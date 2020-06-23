Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court punts case on meaning of “appurtenant” (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 23, 2020

  A circuit court acted hastily in deciding an outbuilding near a man’s house wasn’t “appurtenant” to his residence and dismissing a burglary charge against a man accused of breaking into it, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, saying the case need more development of the factual record before the justices could interpret the meaning ...

