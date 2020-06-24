Quantcast
Charleston attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan June 24, 2020

Attorney: David A. Collins Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 24 Background: In May 2013 Collins received $72,383.29 from the proceeds of a sale of jointly-owned property, to hold in trust pending resolution of a dispute between the sellers. Collins deposited the check into his trust account and then made 16 unauthorized transfers ...

