Civil Practice – Discovery – Sanctions Motion – No Motion to Compel – Continuance – Forfeiture Action (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Sanctions Motion – No Motion to Compel – Continuance – Forfeiture Action (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 24, 2020

A party does not need to file a motion to compel before requesting a sanction for another party’s failure to answer a properly served discovery request. We reverse the trial court’s forfeiture order and remand to allow discovery to be completed before a new trial. On remand, the trial court may revisit appellant’s sanction motion if ...

