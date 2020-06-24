Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Bigamy – Subsequent Annulment – Trusts & Estates

June 24, 2020

At the time respondent contracted marriage with the now-deceased James Brown in 2001, she had not resolved her first marriage (to Javed Ahmed); therefore, her marriage to Brown was void ab initio, and there was nothing to be “revived” by the 2004 annulment of respondent’s marriage to Ahmed. We reverse the decision of the Court of ...

