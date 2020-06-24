Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Newly admitted attorney is disbarred (access required)

Newly admitted attorney is disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan June 24, 2020

Attorney: Margaret Lanier Brooks Location: Jackson, Wyoming Bar membership: Member since 2019 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 24 Background: Brooks applied for admission to the South Carolina Bar based on a Uniform Bar Exam score from Wyoming and was sworn in on Feb. 19, 2019. The next day, the South Carolina Office of Bar Admissions learned that Brooks had ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo