Prosecutor opts not to charge officer who shot Black teen

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2020

COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor has announced that he won't file charges against the white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away. Josh Ruffin, 17, was an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others when he stopped during the chase ...

