By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 25, 2020

A condition of supervised release that requires a total ban on defendant’s viewing of any materials that sexually arouse him, including mainstream media like movies or advertisements, did not run afoul of 18 U.S.C. § 3583(d) because it was meant to keep him from recidivating and to treat his pornography addiction. The condition was supported ...

