Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / U.S. Supreme Court’s LGBTQ rights ruling is a big change for S.C. (access required)

U.S. Supreme Court’s LGBTQ rights ruling is a big change for S.C. (access required)

By: David Donovan June 30, 2020

  There was a poetic bit of symmetry in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, in which the court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law that bans employment discrimination on the basis of sex, also prohibits employers from firing an employee simply because ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo