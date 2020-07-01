Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson July 1, 2020

  The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has struck down the city of Charleston’s tour guide licensing ordinance, finding that while the city has a significant interest in protecting the tourism industry, the ordinance was an unconstitutional restriction of tour guides’ First Amendment right to free speech. The city enacted the ordinance, which prohibits unlicensed tour guides ...

