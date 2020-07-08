Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Enforceability – Unconscionability – Severability – Vehicle Financing & Identity Theft (access required)

Arbitration – Enforceability – Unconscionability – Severability – Vehicle Financing & Identity Theft (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2020

An arbitrator must decide whether, when plaintiff financed a car at a dealership in 2011, the arbitration agreement she signed at that time requires her to arbitrate a dispute that arose in 2015 when she declined a dealership salesman’s pitch to buy another car and the salesman retaliated by placing plaintiff’s contact information on a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo