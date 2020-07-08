Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – New Trial Motion – Juror Misconduct Allegation – Prior Arrest (access required)

Civil Practice – New Trial Motion – Juror Misconduct Allegation – Prior Arrest (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2020

In support of its Rule 60, SCRCP, motion for a new trial based on juror misconduct, the defendant-city failed to present sufficient evidence that (1) the juror was in fact disqualified by his failure to mention a prior arrest, (2) the grounds for disqualification were unknown prior to verdict, and (3) the city was not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo