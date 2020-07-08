Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Man thrown from boat secures $5M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 8, 2020

  A man who was severely injured by a propeller after he was thrown from a fishing boat has reached a pre-lawsuit confidential settlement against the boat pilot’s insurance company for $5 million, his attorneys report. Scott Bluestein of Mount Pleasant and David Taylor of Charleston report that their client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a ...

