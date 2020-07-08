Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Partition – Joint Tenancy – Sweat Equity & Down Payment (access required)

Real Property – Partition – Joint Tenancy – Sweat Equity & Down Payment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2020

Even though respondent paid significantly more for the parties’ condominium in Hilton Head, since appellant contributed $22,000 towards the purchase of the condo, the master-in-equity should have awarded appellant a percentage of the equity in the condo. We modify and affirm the master’s partition order. There was no common-law marriage between the parties, and the circuit court ...

