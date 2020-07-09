Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — No speedy trial violation despite six-year delay between charge and plea (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 9, 2020

A defendant charged with federal illegal reentry from Mexico pleaded guilty to a crime committed during his prior presence in the U.S. The guilty plea waived his right to assert that a six-year delay between the charge and his plea violated his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. Even without waiver, he could not ...

