Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Record sealed to protect identity of cooperating inmate (access required)

Criminal Practice — Record sealed to protect identity of cooperating inmate (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 9, 2020

Where an inmate who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cocaine-related crimes provided “substantial assistance” to the government, he was entitled to have a pleading about his efforts sealed and removed from online research services. There was a heightened risk of harm if other inmates learned about his cooperation and there were no lesser alternatives ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo