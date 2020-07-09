Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – U.S. can’t offer rebuttal after waiving initial closing argument (access required)

Criminal Practice – U.S. can’t offer rebuttal after waiving initial closing argument (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 9, 2020

Where the government opted to not make an initial closing argument, it should not have been allowed to make a rebuttal closing argument after the defendant’s closing. But because the defendant did not show he was prejudiced by the altered order he was not entitled to a retrial. Background A jury found David William Smith guilty of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo