Social distancing steps for bar exam announced (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 9, 2020

The South Carolina Supreme Court said this week that the space dedicated for the bar exam will be “expanded significantly” in Columbia when bar applicants take the test at the end of the month. In announcing COVID-19 mitigation measures, the court said that more than 69,000 square feet of space will be used this year, compared ...

