Beatty puts moratorium on no-knock warrants (access required)

Beatty puts moratorium on no-knock warrants (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 13, 2020

The chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court has put a stop for now to a type of search warrant that has become a flashpoint in the ongoing protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism. Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered a moratorium on the issuance of “no-knock” warrants by all circuit and summary court ...

