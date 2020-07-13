Quantcast
Car buyer's arbitration clause covers doxing claim

By: David Donovan July 13, 2020

  A woman who signed a sweeping arbitration clause when she purchased a new car will now have to go to arbitration to resolve a claim that one of the dealership’s salesmen posted her contact information on a sexually explicit website years after the sale. “Jane Doe” bought a car from Hendrick Toyota of North Charleston in ...

