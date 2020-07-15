Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Firms choosing different paths for summer law programs (access required)

Firms choosing different paths for summer law programs (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 15, 2020

  As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March, law firms across South Carolina faced a quandary: what to do about their summer associate programs? A hallmark of the law school experience, summer associate programs give students invaluable front-line experience and often are an entree into becoming a full-time associate at a law firm. But like so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo