N.C. attorney, secessionist group leader, suspended in S.C.

N.C. attorney, secessionist group leader, suspended in S.C.

By: David Donovan July 15, 2020

Attorney: Harold Ray Crews Location: Walkerton, North Carolina Bar membership: Member since 2009 (inactive) Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law as an imposition of reciprocal discipline on July 15. Background: In March 2018 Crews’ trust accounts were subjected to a procedural audit which revealed that he had not performed any of the required reconciliations of his general ...

