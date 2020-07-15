Quantcast
No common-law marriage for same-sex couple

By: Bill Cresenzo July 15, 2020

  A same-sex couple that ended their relationship before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down South Carolina’s law prohibiting same-sex marriage could not have formed a common-law marriage as a matter of law, even though the ruling legalizing same-sex marriage must be applied retroactively, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Common-law marriages themselves have since ...

