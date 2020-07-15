Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / “Tiger” firm wants to mark its turf in S.C. (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 15, 2020

A Texas law firm is suing the South Carolina Commission on Lawyer Conduct so South Carolina attorneys can call themselves “Law Tigers” in advertisements. The lawsuit, filed June 9 in federal court in South Carolina, says that Kirkendall Dwyer of Texas, which has offices all over the country, offered a job to a South Carolina attorney ...

