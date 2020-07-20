Attorney Clemmons resigns from SC House after 17 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A Republican lawyer in the South Carolina House for more than 17 years is resigning so he can dedicate more time on his business.

Rep. Alan Clemmons of Myrtle Beach sent his resignation letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas on Friday, effective immediately.

Clemmons is chairman of the House Rules Committee and a member of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Clemmons, who has been in the House since 2003, won the Republican nomination for a 10th term last month with 59% of the vote.

“I fully believed that I could effectively serve my constituents for one more term, but it has become increasingly clear in the last few weeks that my time needs to be spent with my family and at my law practice,” Clemmons said in a statement.

Clemmons will need permission from the State Election Commission to remove himself from the November ballot. If it is granted, primaries will be held before the general election for what would be an open seat, agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

Clemmons recently sought to be Myrtle Beach city attorney or Horry County administrator, but did not get either job.