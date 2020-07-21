Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Worker hurt by load of wood settles suit for $2.6M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 21, 2020

A woman whose legs were broken after a large load of wood fell off of a forklift has confidentially settled a lawsuit against her employer for $2.6 million, her attorney reports. Richard Smith of Greenville reports that his client’s employer agreed to let her take a load of wood and donate it to a charity. She ...

