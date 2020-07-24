Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Battle – Attorney’s Fee Award – GAL Fees (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Battle – Attorney’s Fee Award – GAL Fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 24, 2020

Where the plaintiff-Father’s monthly income is roughly three times the defendant-Mother’s, a sizable portion of Father’s expenses were for incidentals, and an award of attorney’s fees, while affecting Father’s standard of living, would have a devastating impact on Mother’s standard of living, the family court properly ordered Father to pay a large portion of Mother’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo