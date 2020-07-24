Quantcast
Federal discovery in international arbitration may be headed for Supreme Court

Federal discovery in international arbitration may be headed for Supreme Court

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 24, 2020

By James P. McLoughlin Jr. Federal law authorizes federal courts to provide discovery assistance to a “foreign or international tribunal” and litigants with an interest in those proceedings. The 2nd Circuit’s July 2020 decision holding that “foreign or international tribunal” doesn’t encompass private arbitration panels in In re Application and Petition of Hanwei Guo v. Deutsche Bank Securities ...

