Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – En banc review of ‘structural error’ ruling denied (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 28, 2020

In denying en banc review of the panel decision holding that an error of the rule announced by the Supreme Court in Rehaif v. United States, 139 S. Ct. 2191 (2019), is a structural error not amenable to harmless or to plain-error review, five judges said the panel decision “creates a circuit split of yawning proportions,” ...

