Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Troubles abound, Boeing losses bloom to $2.4 billion in 2Q (access required)

Troubles abound, Boeing losses bloom to $2.4 billion in 2Q (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 29, 2020

(AP) Boeing losses reached $2.4 billion in the second quarter and the company will slow production and cut more jobs as demand for commercial aircraft withers in the pandemic. The losses were far worse than Wall Street expected, as was the decline in revenue, which fell 25 percent. “The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo