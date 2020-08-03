Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Masks now mandatory in S.C. courthouses (access required)

Masks now mandatory in S.C. courthouses (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 3, 2020

Citing the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections in the state, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has ordered that every person who comes into county and municipal courthouses must wear a mask.  “Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, I, as well as court administration, have communicated with county executives and clerks of court inquiring ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo