Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / U.S. Supreme Court rulings raise important considerations for religious employers (access required)

U.S. Supreme Court rulings raise important considerations for religious employers (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 3, 2020

By Elizabeth L. Sherwood The just-concluded U.S. Supreme Court term was an eventful one for parochial schools and other religious employers. On June 15, the court held in Bostock v. Clayton County, 590 U.S. ____ (2020), that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo