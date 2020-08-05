Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Non-Signatory – Tort Claims – Nursing Home – Resident’s Granddaughter (access required)

Arbitration – Non-Signatory – Tort Claims – Nursing Home – Resident’s Granddaughter (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 5, 2020

The plaintiff-granddaughter claims the defendant-nursing home breached duties that arose when the nursing home (1) failed to locate plaintiff’s grandmother, a nursing home resident; (2) called the grandmother’s family, including plaintiff, to notify them of the grandmother’s disappearance; (3) enlisted plaintiff’s help in searching for her grandmother; and (4) failed to warn plaintiff of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo