Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Avoiding bankruptcy through neutral facilitation (access required)

Avoiding bankruptcy through neutral facilitation (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 7, 2020

By Joan N. Feeney Although relief under Chapter 11 of the nation’s bankruptcy laws can have consummate benefits for a business in financial trouble, evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of a bankruptcy filing is an essential analysis for every business in financial distress. The expected surge of post-pandemic bankruptcy filings and the backlog of trials that need ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo