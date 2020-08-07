Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Opponents of private school grant plan file lawsuit (access required)

Opponents of private school grant plan file lawsuit (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 7, 2020

In the latest move to halt Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to use COVID-19 funding for private school tuition for low- to moderate-income students, Safe Access to Flexible Education opponents filed a lawsuit against the program in the S.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The suit follows an Orangeburg trial court judge’s decision to block the program on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo