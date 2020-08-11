Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Family of boy who was electrocuted by power line settles suit for $4M (access required)

Family of boy who was electrocuted by power line settles suit for $4M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 11, 2020

  The family of a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted after a metal pole that he was playing with touched a low-hanging power line has settled a lawsuit with the at-fault power company for $4 million, according to court documents. The boy, Brayden Williford, was playing in a friend’s yard in Anderson County in October 2019 when ...

