Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Real Property – Mortgages – Banks & Banking (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Real Property – Mortgages – Banks & Banking (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 11, 2020

The defendant-borrower responded to the plaintiff-lender’s foreclosure action with a counterclaim for unfair trade practices. The materials before the circuit court (a stipulation prevented the lender from presenting evidence because of its failure to produce a witness for deposition) indicated that the lender force-placed hazard insurance on the borrower’s home in breach of its contract ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo