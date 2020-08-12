Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Government delayed seeking civil commitment (access required)

Criminal Practice – Government delayed seeking civil commitment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2020

Where the defendant was declared incompetent to stand trial and unable to be  restored to competency, and the government then took six months to seek his civil confinement as a “sexually dangerous person,” the civil commitment certification was dismissed as untimely. Background Six months after a Maryland federal district court declared Sean Wayda incompetent to stand trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo