Criminal Practice – Wiretap orders sufficiently identified authorizing official (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2020

Although the orders authorizing wiretaps simply identified a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division as the authorizing official, and there are six persons who hold that title, because the specific official was named in the applications, which accompanied the orders, the orders were statutorily sufficient. Background The Wiretap Act authorizes the Attorney General and various ...

