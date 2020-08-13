Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Myrtle Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

Myrtle Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 13, 2020

Attorney: Jacob Leon Parrott Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Aug. 13 Background: On June 5, 2018, Parrott was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after he was observed exposing his genitals and masturbating. Parrott self-reported the arrest to ODC, and on Dec. 9, 2019, Respondent entered an Alford plea and was sentenced ...

